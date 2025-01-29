KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Police arrested a suspected drunk driver following a pursuit in Klang after the man attempted to evade a roadblock there today.

According to Sinar Harian, the suspect, in his 30s, was driving a Honda Civic at high speed when he refused to stop for inspection at Jalan Langat early this morning.

He accelerated through the roadblock, knocking over several traffic cones before being pursued and arrested by traffic police.

In the same operation, officers detained a foreign driver and his passenger in a Proton Saga for expired road tax and lacking a valid driving license.

Klang South district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the operation was conducted from midnight to 4am by the district traffic enforcement division.

During the roadblock, 80 individuals and 100 vehicles were inspected, with 50 summonses issued for various traffic violations.

The highest recorded offences were driving without a licence and expired road tax, alongside other breaches of traffic laws.