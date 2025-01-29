KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed hope that today’s Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations will mark a fresh start, strengthening the spirit of unity and familial bonds for the benefit of the nation.

“In the spirit of celebrating the Chinese New Year, we are once again reminded of Confucius’ wisdom, which emphasises that harmony is the foundation of strength.

“Therefore, this statehood philosophy aligns with the manifestation of a MADANI order — one that cherishes cultural diversity and traditions while promoting unity among people of all races. Gong Xi Fa Cai to all celebrating,” said the Prime Minister in a Facebook post yesterday.

According to the lunar calendar, today heralds the arrival of the Year of the Wood Snake, a time imbued with new hopes, symbolising unity, prosperity, and fresh beginnings. — Bernama