PASIR PUTEH, Jan 29 — While many Chinese families are celebrating Chinese New Year with their loved ones, 75-year-old Tan Eng Wang chooses to celebrate the occasion with her Malay neighbours.

Each year, the owner of a local hair salon prepares various traditional Malay dishes, such as nasi dagang, ketupat, and satay, as a gesture of appreciation for her neighbours’ kindness and generosity.

“Many of my relatives have passed away, so on the first day of Chinese New Year, I celebrate with my Malay neighbours. I want to keep the tradition of sharing blessings with them through feasts and giving angpau (red envelopes),” she told Bernama during an interview at her home in Selising.

Having lived in the area for over 40 years, Tan said this tradition has been passed down to her daughter and grandchildren as a sign of strong friendship and affection towards their neighbours, who have become like family.

“I have never felt alienated living in a Malay village. In fact, my hair salon has become a regular gathering spot for them to enjoy afternoon tea.

“If we ever have problems or need help, it’s always these neighbours who lend a hand, and we treat each other the same way,” she said, adding that she would visit her relatives in Bachok and Kuala Krai the following day.

Meanwhile, 73-year-old Kamariah Daud, a neighbour and long-time friend of Tan shared that she and her family are always welcomed at Tan’s home during Chinese New Year.

“All the dishes Tan prepares are traditional Malay dishes, ordered from local Malays. We are truly moved by her thoughtful gesture and the way she always remembers her friends,” Kamariah said. — Bernama