JAKARTA, Jan 29 — The Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur was granted consular access on Tuesday to visit four Indonesian nationals receiving medical treatment at Serdang and Klang hospitals in Malaysia.

They were injured in a shooting incident on Friday involving the Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in the waters off Tanjung Rhu, Selangor, around 3am local time.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday confirmed that two of the victims, identified by the initials “HA” and “MZ”, both from Riau province, are in stable condition.

“They explained the chronology of the incident and said that there was no resistance with sharp weapons from the Indonesian passengers against the MMEA patrol team,” the ministry stated in a statement.

The embassy is also overseeing the repatriation of one Indonesian national, identified by the initial “B”, who succumbed to his injuries.

His body is scheduled to be flown from Kuala Lumpur to Pekanbaru and then transported by land to his hometown on Rupat Island, pending flight availability.

The embassy continues to gather information to clarify the incident’s circumstances, with a retained lawyer reviewing potential legal actions.

“The other two victims remain in critical condition following surgery and have not yet been able to provide statements,” the ministry added, reiterating its call for local authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has launched an investigation into the incident with full cooperation from the MMEA.

The personnel involved in the shooting have been relieved of their duties pending the inquiry.

In response to the incident, the Labour Party and the Indonesian Confederation of Trade Unions are planning a protest outside the Malaysian Embassy in South Jakarta on Thursday. — Bernama