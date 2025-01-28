KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — “Look out for a letter from my lawyer,” said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, condemning the mistake made by Perak PAS Commissioner Razman Zakaria, who admitted to wrongly claiming that the minister was the daughter of YTL Corporation Berhad founder Yeoh Tiong Lay.

In a post on X, Yeoh also said that defamation should not be normalised, especially among religious individuals, according to a report published today in Harian Metro.

She said that Razman’s speech, which accused her of various things, lasted more than a minute and not less than 10 seconds as was claimed.

“In fact, Razman’s speech, accusing me of all sorts, exceeded one minute,” she said in the post.

Earlier, BH reported that Razman, in a Facebook post yesterday, admitted to his mistake in linking the youth and sports minister to the family of the founder of YTL Group.

“In my long speech yesterday (the day before), a one-minute video was cut by the media to become a headline.

“I admit I was wrong about the information I linked to YB Hannah Yeoh,” he said in the post.

Following that, Yeoh rebuked Razman for connecting her to the family of the YTL Group founder, while reminding PAS that not every individual with the surname Yeoh has connections to YTL.

Meanwhile, Razman, in a separate comment, acknowledged that he followed media reports related to his speech at an event in Seri Iskandar the day before, where the media highlighted a 10-second segment from his 30-minute speech.

“I admit the factual mistake about the link between Hannah Yeoh and the YTL giant company. I acknowledge that Hannah Yeoh has no connection with the corporate figure or YTL company.

“It was a coding mistake that happened unintentionally. I am also a little disappointed with the reporting, which seems to intentionally highlight the mistake by only reporting the error without commenting on the speech and other issues, aside from the success of the three-day programme,” he said.