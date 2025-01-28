KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — On January 29, people of Chinese ancestry all around the world will usher in the Year of the Snake, the sixth animal in the zodiac, as they celebrate the Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year or in countries with four seasons, the Spring Festival.

This festival is one of the most significant in Chinese culture, symbolising family unity, renewal, and prosperity; and this is reflected in the most important custom – the Reunion Dinner, held on the eve of the actual day.

While many Malaysians might have the impression that all ethnic Chinese are the same, the truth is there are many subgroups with their own distinct language, customs and traditions shaped by their ancestral beliefs, folklore and legends, and the communities’ geographical origins in mainland China.

Malay Mail takes a look at some of the prominent customary celebrations observed by these communities throughout the first month of the lunar calendar – in chronological order – to mark the end of winter and the arrival of spring.

Day Five: The Cantonese

On this day, the Cantonese community, whose ancestors originated from Guangdong province in southern China, celebrates Choi Sun (Cantonese for the God of Wealth).

The festival is considered particularly auspicious for the Cantonese, with many hoping to receive blessings for financial prosperity in the coming year.

Although the tradition of celebrating Choi Sun’s birthday on the fifth day of the lunar month has evolved — many families now celebrate it on the eve of Chinese New Year or the first day — key customs remain.

Ritual performances, offering fruits and neen go (Cantonese for sweet glutinous rice cakes or kuih bakul in Malay), and setting off firecrackers and fireworks are common practices.

The loud noises are believed to drive away evil spirits and attract Choi Sun’s attention, and the neen go to sweeten his lips for when he returns to the celestial land so that he will only report good things about the household to the Jade Emperor God.

Day Seven: All subgroups

On the seventh day of Chinese New Year, all Chinese subgroups observe Everybody’s Birthday, or as it is called in Mandarin, Renri.

According to Chinese mythology, this day celebrates the birth of humanity, as the Goddess Nüwa – a giant with the head of a woman atop the body of a serpent – is said to have created the various creatures on each of the first seven days of the lunar calendar, starting with chickens and ending with human beings.

On the seventh day of Chinese New Year, all communities celebrate by tossing ‘yee sang’ – a huge platter of rainbow-hued ingredients to toss together while shouting auspicious sayings. — Picture by CK Lim

A central part of the celebration in Malaysia is the custom of eating yee sang — a type of prosperity salad that includes raw fish, symbolising abundance and good fortune for all.

The act of tossing the salad, called loh hei, is a popular tradition where family members and friends gather to mix the ingredients while wishing each other prosperity and success.

Day Nine: The Hokkiens

For the Hokkien community, with roots in Fujian province, the ninth day of Chinese New Year is a big deal as it is also known as the Jade Emperor God’s birthday (called Thnee Kong Seh, short for Thnee Kong Seh Jit in Hokkien).

This tradition commemorates the supreme ruler of the heavens in Taoist beliefs.

In Penang, where there is a large population of Hokkiens, the Jade Emperor God’s birthday is marked with a grand street parade on the ninth day of Chinese New Year. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The origins trace back to ancient China, where a group of Hokkiens, escaping persecution, hid among sugarcane stalks.

After being spared from harm, they emerged on the ninth day of the lunar calendar, giving thanks to the Jade Emperor God and his celestial deities.

The celebration begins early in the morning on the ninth day, with prayers and offerings, typically involving sugarcane stalks placed at the family altar.

The sugarcane stalks symbolise gratitude and protection. Fireworks are often set off to mark the occasion.

Day 20: The Hakkas

You might have the impression that Chinese New Year ends with Chap Goh Meh (Hokkien for 15th Night) for all subgroups, but the Hakka community is one that continues to celebrate longer than most as they observe Sky Mending Day (Tien Chon Ngid as the Hakkas call it) on the 20th day.

This celebration honours the Goddess Nüwa, who, according to legend, mended the broken sky after a battle between warring gods, and preventing further disasters on Earth.

Hakkas celebrate the occasion by offering sticky foods such as sweet glutinous rice cakes (nihn gou in Hakka), ramie leaf cakes, and sticky rice cakes containing sweetened roasted peanut nibs.

In some areas, they also offer fried sticky rice balls, symbolising the “tools” used by Nüwa to patch the sky.