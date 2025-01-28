KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, is seeking RM1 million in damages for loss of reputation following a claim made by a TikTok user that she practised black magic.

Rosmah filed an affidavit in the High Court as part of the proceedings for the assessment of damages payable by the defendant, Ku Muhammad Hilmie Ku Din, according to a report published in Free Malaysia Today.

Her lawyer, Baharudeen Ariff, confirmed that the affidavit was filed last year and duly served to the defendant, although no response has been received.

Justice Ahmad Shahrir Salleh scheduled a hearing for May 27, 2024, and instructed Rosmah’s solicitors to submit written submissions two weeks before the hearing.

Rosmah initiated the lawsuit on September 19, 2023.

She claims that six months prior, Ku Muhammad uploaded a video on his TikTok account making false and defamatory statements about her.

The statements accused Rosmah of engaging in sinful practices, participating in rituals involving the devil and bomohs (shamans), and practising polytheism.

Rosmah argued that these claims had severely harmed her reputation, both as the wife of Malaysia’s sixth prime minister and as a patron of numerous charitable organisations in the country.

She also stated that the statements led to her being ridiculed, insulted, and tarnished as a prominent public figure.

The lawsuit seeks general, aggravated, and exemplary damages.

On May 28, 2024, Justice Ahmad Shahrir granted Rosmah a judgment in default after Ku Muhammad failed to file an appearance or defend the suit.

The judge also ruled that the damages payable under the judgment would be assessed by the court.