PETALING JAYA, Jan 28 — Mixue Malaysia has apologised following concerns over halal compliance at one of its outlets after garbage bags with questionable labels were found in use, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

The ice-cream and beverage chain explained that the garbage bags were purchased online and came in packaging with wording that “could cause confusion,” FMT reported.

The company clarified that the bags were used solely for waste disposal and had no connection to food preparation.

“We take this issue very seriously,” Mixue said in a statement, adding that measures had been taken to address the matter.

These included a special cleaning process at the affected outlet to ensure cleanliness and compliance with halal standards.

Mixue also said it had stopped using the problematic garbage bags and was reviewing its purchasing procedures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The company reassured customers that the raw materials used in its products were sourced from halal-certified suppliers and adhered to strict quality standards.

Mixue apologised for the misunderstanding and expressed gratitude for the public’s continued support and trust.