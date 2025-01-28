KUCHING, Jan 28 — A man who spent RM700 using a deceased individual’s lost bank debit card was sentenced by the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday to a total of six months in prison.

Magistrate Ling Hui Chuan convicted Nelson Jawan Lapok, 40, on his own guilty plea to two charges framed under Section 424 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to five years in jail or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The accused was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment for each count, to run concurrently effective yesterday.

The offences were committed on November 9 and 10, 2024 at a convenience store in Muara Tuang and Kota Sentosa here, respectively.

According to the facts of the case, the sibling of the deceased account holder received a text message from the bank on the deceased’s mobile phone on November 10, informing that five PayWave transactions had been made using the deceased’s bank debit card.

The card had been reported lost following a road accident involving the deceased on November 5, 2024.

A police report filed by the sibling led to Nelson’s arrest on January 4, 2025.

Further investigations revealed that Nelson had used the debit card to make purchases amounting to RM407.69 and RM316.90 at the two locations.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Nelson was unrepresented by counsel. — The Borneo Post