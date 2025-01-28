DHAKA, Jan 28 — A total of 7,964 Bangladeshi workers, out of approximately 18,000 whose migration to Malaysia had been left hanging in the balance, have been selected for entry into the Southeast Asian nation initially, United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) confirmed the update during its weekly media briefing on Monday.

Spokesperson for the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Rafiqul Alam shared the details, noting that on December 5, 2024, the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia held a meeting with Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting primarily addressed the prolonged delay in the migration process of nearly 18,000 Bangladeshi workers.

During the discussions, the Malaysian Minister proposed forming a Joint Technical Group to expedite the workers’ phased entry.

This group was to include representatives from the Malaysian Immigration Department and the Bangladesh High Commission.

Following the group’s establishment, two meetings were held on December 31, 2024 and January 14, 2025, where the list of over 17,000 workers was thoroughly reviewed and verified with Malaysian stakeholders.

This process resulted in the selection of 7,964 workers for immediate entry in the first phase, Alam explained.

The Spokesperson also said these workers have been deemed eligible for immediate travel to Malaysia.

Asked about the travel procedures for the workers, Alam said the Joint Technical Committee is continuing discussions to finalise the required arrangements. — Bernama-UNB