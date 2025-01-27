KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has advised a group of paddy farmers planning to gather in Putrajaya this morning to reschedule their event, as it coincides with the official visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain emphasised that choosing an alternative date and time would allow for better coordination and more effective security arrangements to ensure the highest safety level for President Prabowo, who will be in Putrajaya as well.

“The police are committed to facilitating the gathering of the paddy farmers on another date, under existing legal provisions,” he said in a statement today.

He added that this advice aims to prevent any inconvenience for participants and avoid any negative perceptions of the police force if they are subjected to stringent security measures due to President Prabowo’s visit, which has been granted state guest status with heightened security.

Razarudin reiterated that these security measures align with PDRM’s responsibility under Section 3(3) of the Police Act to maintain law and order and ensure national peace and security.

He stated that, based on the information received, approximately 1,000 paddy farmers are expected to gather in front of Perdana Putra at 10am today.

He also urged the public to refrain from making any comments or speculations on the matter to maintain public harmony and peace.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu was reported yesterday as saying that his ministry is open to receiving memorandums from any group of farmers regarding their demand to raise the minimum paddy purchase price.

He was asked to comment on reports of a planned gathering of paddy farmers in Putrajaya today. — Bernama