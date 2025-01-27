KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto expressed confidence today that Malaysia will be able to resolve long-standing border and labour issues with Indonesia in an orderly and efficient manner.

He said while the issues of borders and labour have been a topic of discussion between the two neighbouring nations for some time, they can be addressed effectively with the leadership’s political will to cooperate.

“Other matters can be resolved; technical problems can be solved. What’s important is that we have the political and strategic will.

“We can settle border issues, and we will resolve bilateral and labour matters if we agree to manage them in an orderly fashion,” he said during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today.

The press conference followed a four-eyed meeting and bilateral talks between Prabowo and Anwar at the Petronas Twin Towers.

Prabowo said the two leaders had agreed on this during their discussions earlier.

He also stressed the importance of strong cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia, especially amid current global geopolitical tensions and uncertainties.

“That’s why, in my view, Malaysia and Indonesia must strengthen synergy with our Asean partners. Only through excellent collaboration can our collective voice be heard more effectively,” he said. — Bernama