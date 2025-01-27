KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged paddy farmers to ensure their planned gathering in Putrajaya today does not disrupt the state visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

He said that while he does not oppose the gathering, it should be held at an appropriate time and under suitable circumstances.

“Tomorrow, we will have a state guest President Prabowo Subianto, on a state visit at the invitation of the King and myself, followed by a meeting in Putrajaya,” he said.

“I do not oppose the gathering to submit a memorandum to the Minister of Agriculture (and Food Security), feel free to do so. But when organising such matters, please set an appropriate time,” he told reporters after an extempore speech by Prof Tan Sri Dr Syed Muhammad Naquib Al-Attas here last night.

Media reports said that over 1,000 paddy farmers from across the country are expected to gather in Putrajaya tomorrow to submit a memorandum to the prime minister demanding that the base paddy purchase price be raised to RM1,800 per tonne.

Anwar said he strongly disagreed with any gatherings that would disrupt the visit and urged the group to reach out to the Agriculture and Food Security Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He also mentioned that he had asked Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain to control the gathering.

“However, I ask that it be avoided. If you want to meet, protest, or hold a peaceful gathering, feel free to do it. But please don’t take advantage and disrupt an official event involving a friendly nation,” he said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Prabowo will visit Malaysia on Monday to underscore the strong and special bond of friendship between Malaysia and Indonesia.

It marks the first state visit by a foreign head of state to Malaysia following the installation of Sultan Ibrahim as King of Malaysia, it said. — Bernama