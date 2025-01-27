KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — PKR has scheduled the elections for its Central Leadership Council (CLC), Women’s Central Leadership, and Central Youth Wing to take place on May 24.

Meanwhile, the Division, Women’s Division and Youth Wing Division leadership elections will be held from April 11 to April 20.

PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh stated that the decision was made during yesterday’s CLC meeting, following a review of several proposals from the Central Election Committee regarding the 2025-2028 division and central elections processes.

“The CLC was also briefed on the party’s ongoing membership regularisation process. Additionally, the council was informed about the verification of memberships, voter registration for the 2025 elections, and the membership fee payment system, which will commence on February 1 and conclude on March 16, managed by the PKR secretary-general’s office,” she said in a statement.

She added that nominations for the Division, Women’s Division and Youth Wing Division committee positions will be open from March 14 to 16, while nominations for CLC, Women’s Central Leadership, and Central Youth Wing positions will take place from May 3 to 4. — Bernama