JOHOR BARU, Jan 27 — The Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) will review the suitability of the alcoholic beverage sales policy at business premises under its jurisdiction if there are public dissatisfactions.

Newly-minted Johor Baru Mayor, Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad said the policy’s suitability will be reviewed from time-to-time and it will also depend on public objections.

He explained that in terms of alcoholic beverage sales licenses, including liquor and wine under retail or wholesale liquor, the licensing falls under the jurisdiction of the district office.

“MBJB will maintain the current alcoholic beverage sales policy first and will only review its suitability every now and then.

“The city council is also responsible in remarking on the suitability of an alcoholic beverage sales particular location, especially in terms of compliance with a 200-metre radius from residential areas, educational institutions and places of worship,” he told reporters after chairing the first MBJB full council meeting at Menara MBJB here today.

Mohd Haffiz added that the city council will inspect the location applied for (the sale of alcohol beverages if there are any public complaints, including being of nuisance and others.

“At present, we have no objection to supporting the sale of alcohol beverages, provided it meets the set conditions set,” he said.

Yesterday, local authorities were advised to maintain the existing policy on the issue of the sale of alcohol beverages in Muslim majority areas.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said this was to uphold harmony and maintain good relations between multi-racial communities.

He added that it was also an effort to prevent the issue from becoming political.

Previously, city council was considering expanding restrictions on alcohol sales to more Muslim-majority areas, noting that such a policy is currently enforced only in Manjoi.