KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — As Chinese communities all over the world prepare to welcome the Year of the Snake on Wednesday, one of the most anticipated family events is the reunion dinner on the eve of the Lunar New Year.

It is indeed a significant occasion as it brings family members — near and far — back to their hometowns to enjoy a meal together.

Many Chinese families hold this tradition dear as it is rare for the entire family to gather under one roof due to long distances, demanding careers and personal commitments.

In addition to bringing family members together, the reunion dinner carries profound meaning as it symbolises unity and reinforces family bonds.

With all this in mind, is it necessary to have a lavish reunion dinner?

Significance

While some go all out, sparing no expense to prepare or pay for an extravagant reunion dinner given its significance, others believe the essence lies in simply spending quality time together as a family.

Zeen Chang, managing partner of Bai Chuan Management Sdn Bhd which oversees Kwai Chai Hong in Petaling Street here, said her family, especially her paternal grandmother, places great importance on the reunion dinner.

“In Chinese families where the son is the eldest, the entire family gathers at his house for the reunion dinner.

“The eldest son, whether single or married, is responsible for hosting and managing the menu for the dinner as well as overseeing the activities leading up to midnight, a practice known as Shou Shui (waiting for the new year).

“If we choose to eat at a restaurant, the eldest son usually pays, but in our family, we take turns shouldering this responsibility every year,” said Chang, the youngest of five siblings.

As for Sunway Resort Hotel executive chef Peter Lee, he regards the reunion dinner as an age-old tradition that must be cherished as it only happens once a year.

Gathering all family members at one table is rare outside of Chinese New Year, he said, adding this is why many Chinese families place great importance on the reunion dinner and are even willing to spend extra on a sumptuous meal.

“This year, our hotel is offering a nine-course reunion dinner, including the must-have starter yee sang, followed by dishes like steamed fish, prawns, chicken soup, abalone and poon choi (one-pot vegetable dish).

“Each dish holds symbolic meaning. For example, fish represents blessings and abundance, while yee sang symbolises luxury, wealth, happiness and prosperity, ensuring good fortune for the family in the New Year,” he told Bernama.

Preparations

Jenny Yeo, entrepreneur and co-founder of Jamboo Concept Store, said for her, the reunion dinner is not just about gathering and eating but also about fostering family bonds during the meal preparation process.

Yeo, 28, said she used to help her mother prepare the traditional Hakka Lei Cha dish which involved a labour-intensive process and required numerous helpers.

“While chopping the various ingredients, we would all also chat with one another, strengthening our family ties and making the cooking process faster and easier,” she said.

For Teoh Yee Shen, 34, who works at a publishing company, the essence of the reunion dinner is not tied to the type of dishes served or location but the meaning behind it.

“A reunion dinner can be held at a ‘mamak’ stall or roadside eatery. It doesn’t have to be Chinese food. It can also be Malay or other cuisines, as long as the family gathers together.

“Furthermore, the reunion dinner doesn’t necessarily have to be held on the eve of the Lunar New Year. It can be held anytime during the 15-day celebration as long as the family gathers,” she said.

Teoh said even the act of cleaning the house together before the New Year can be considered a “reunion because it’s about being together and doing things as a family”.

She, however, acknowledged that not all Chinese families share the same view as her, as many, especially the older generation, place great importance on lavish and expensive reunion dinners. — Bernama