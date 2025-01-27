ALOR GAJAH, Jan 27 — Chinese new villages will be developed as one of the country’s new tourism products ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026, with various efforts underway, including upgrading infrastructure in these villages.

Malaysian Chinese New Village Secretariat chairman Khoo Poay Tiong said there are 613 Chinese new villages nationwide, each with its own unique history, arts, and culture.

“It is indeed the Madani government’s target to upgrade infrastructure in all new villages and enhance the areas to make them one of the country’s tourism destinations.

“When a Chinese new village becomes a tourist destination, it will stimulate the local economy, providing opportunities for residents to increase their income,” he told reporters here today.

Khoo, who is also Kota Melaka MP, said the upgrading of facilities in these villages is being carried out with allocations provided by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

He added that other initiatives to promote Chinese new villages as tourism destinations include a Chinese New Year village decoration competition currently being held nationwide. — Bernama