TAIPING, Jan 27 — Police have obtained evidence from a dashcam recording related to the tragic crash involving two siblings who died in a collision between a motorcycle and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at a traffic light junction at Jalan Pasir Puteh on January 8.

Perak acting police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said that the investigation into the incident was still ongoing.

“Not all investigation details are being disclosed as it could interfere with the ongoing probe. The police are not protecting or favouring anyone. The investigation is being carried out diligently,” he said.

He made the statement at a press conference after launching the Road Safety Campaign in conjunction with the Chinese New Year 2025 celebrations at the Perak Police Contingent level, held at the Taiping South Toll Plaza along the West Coast Expressway (WCE) today.

The issue had gone viral on social media, with netizens questioning why authorities seemed to be taking no action against the driver involved, who remained at large.

Earlier, Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said that the victims, Nur Amira Balqis Armi, 22, a saleswoman, and her younger brother Muhammad Armirul, 15, a secondary school student, were confirmed dead at the scene.

He added that the investigation revealed the driver was a 38-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Toyota Vellfire, travelling from her home towards Ipoh Garden, and was suspected to have run a red light at the scene. — Bernama