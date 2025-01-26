MIRI, Jan 26 — Effective tomorrow, members of the public here can utilise a wide variety of cashless payment methods for all services provided by the Miri City Council (MCC), including payment at its counters.

According to Mayor Adam Yii, acceptable payment options include debit and credit cards, S Pay Global, and DuitNow QR.

He said the move is part of MCC’s ongoing commitment to innovation and enhancing public convenience.

“We are delighted to announce a significant initiative to promote cashless payment options across all services at Miri City Council’s payment counters.

“This initiative aims to accelerate transaction processing, enhance security, and provide a seamless and efficient payment experience for all customers,” he said when met by reporters recently.

By adopting cashless payment methods, Yii said the council seeks to streamline operations, reduce reliance on physical cash, and contribute to a safer, more sustainable economy.

“This initiative is part of our continuous effort to encourage the public to move online when seeking information and services, such as to report cases and submit enquiries.

“I have been told that as much as 60 per cent of our payments are paid for online. However, our objective is to achieve 100 per cent, if possible,” he added.

Moreover, Yii said the initiative could improve the public’s convenience.

“The public does not have to come to our UTC (Urban Transformation Centre); they can make payments in the comfort of their home, at a time that is convenient for them,” he pointed out.

To this end, Yii encouraged members of the public to explore the wide range of cashless payment options available.

“For assessment bills, ratepayers can subscribe to receive their bills and make payments online via the ‘S Pay Global’ application and ‘Sarawak Services’ website, as well as the ‘Paybills Malaysia’ website.

“These convenient options eliminate the need to queue at payment counters, ensuring a faster and more efficient experience,” he said. — The Borneo Post