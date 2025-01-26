KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, has confirmed that the police have arrested a male suspect behind the death threats against popular comedian Harith Iskander and his family recently.

Harian Metro reported that the 31-year-old man was arrested yesterday, after a police report was lodged at the Dang Wangi Police Station at 7:31 pm on Friday.

“The man threatened in a harsh tone and expressed a desire to kill [them] following the comedian making a statement related to the ‘ham’ issue,” he reportedly said, referring to the first call received by Harith at 11:21 am last Tuesday in front of Semua House here.

“In the second incident at 3 pm [on Thursday], while his manager was at a nasi lemak restaurant on Jalan Bunus 6, here, [the manager] received a still image message of his child containing threatening messages.”

Harith’s manager, Dr Jezamine Lim, is also his ex-wife.

Razarudin said the suspect was remanded from yesterday until January 28 to assist in the investigation under Sections 506 and 509 of the Penal Code.

The sections cover “criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication” and “word or gesture intended to insult the modesty of a person”, respectively.

“Police also seized the suspect’s mobile phone to assist in the investigation,” he reportedly said.

On Friday, DFP announced that the show by Harith scheduled for last night was cancelled.

DFP did not state the reason behind the cancellation, but it had received public pressure after police reports were lodged against the comedian over his “ham” joke on Facebook.