ALOR SETAR, Jan 26 — The father of an 11-year-old boy claimed that his son required surgery at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB), after allegedly experiencing severe bleeding following his participation in a mass circumcision programme, yesterday.

Ahmad Mudzakkir Ahmad Mukri, 37, said that his son, the eldest of three siblings, took part in a circumcision programme at a nearby mosque, with a participation fee of RM50.

“The circumcision was performed by a doctor, and next of kin were not allowed to be present during the procedure. Afterwards, the doctor instructed us to take my son home. However, shortly after returning, the wound began to bleed,” he claimed when speaking to reporters, here, today.

He immediately informed the attending doctor, who recommended that he take his son to a nearby clinic.

“At the clinic, the doctor reopened the wound and restitched it, but the bleeding persisted. The doctor then advised me to take my son to another clinic in Jitra.

Ahmad Mudzakkir then rushed his son to the HSB’s Emergency Department.

He said that his son successfully underwent surgery earlier this morning, and his condition has since improved. He is currently receiving treatment in the hospital ward.

“I am deeply upset because my son had to endure immense pain as the stitches were reopened multiple times. His cries still echo in my mind when the stitches were removed and reapplied,” he said, adding that he has yet to be informed of the cause of the bleeding.

Following the ordeal, Ahmad Mudzakkir lodged a police report at the Kota Setar district police headquarters. He also expressed his intent to pursue legal action against those responsible, hoping to prevent similar incidents from recurring. — Bernama