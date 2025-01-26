KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Anyone who glanced skyward near Kuala Lumpur City Centre last night would have witnessed a drone formation resembling a snake floating in the air.

Symbolising the Year of the Snake, this light show marked the start of Malaysia and China’s Chinese New Year celebration — which was also the superpower’s first celebration abroad.

Gracing the event last night with China’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his speech quoted poet Lu You from the Song Dynasty in Mandarin to describe the two nations’ friendship.

“Meaning, after traversing mountains and rivers that seemed endless, we have come to a bright village amid the shade of willows and flowers,” Anwar said.

“That’s a rough and perhaps not very lyrical translation, but I think it captures something of the spirit of our relationship with China.

“We have indeed chosen to move beyond all the uncertainties to embrace a future on a thriving partnership and shared goals,” he added.

This year also marks Malaysia and China’s golden jubilee of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Anwar further commended Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing for his efforts as records of tourist arrival were broken.

The prime minister also recounted his conversation with China’s Premier Xi Jinping highlighting the need to respect and raise the status of civilisation with mutual understanding.

“So there are festivities, as you know, that is celebrated by various communities here and I am also delighted to say that we all embrace those and accept them as part of our Malaysian culture”, he asserted.

Additionally, Anwar underlined that participation from all cultures in Malaysia was necessary to maintain peace and ensure everyone had a place in the nation.

“I would like to remind you that while we host together with a very friendly country, China, we celebrate our friendship and we celebrate the plurality of this country,” Anwar said.

“As you see, the celebration has adequate participation from all communities and all cultures and all regions in the country because we want to ensure that Malaysia remains peaceful and accept the principle, the policy, of inclusivity to make sure that every one, single Malaysian has a place and is proud of this country,” he said.

Further, Anwar also said that engaging with various countries, including the United States, the European Union and the Gulf counties were essential to maintain Malaysia’s centrality in foreign policy.



