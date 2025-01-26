SEPANG, Jan 26 — The government’s decision to extend subsidies to ensure the success of the airfare initiative during festive seasons has helped reduce people’s grievances about high airline ticket prices, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Loke said the success was proven after a year when the Madani government implemented subsidies in conjunction with the festive season in the country.

“This year, we no longer hear complaints on social media about expensive tickets such as RM2,000 to return to Tawau or Sandakan. Everything is under control and many are taking the opportunity with these fixed fares.

“After a year of implementing the policy of setting fixed or maximum airfare, we can see the results. Ticket prices can be controlled and there are no more complaints about soaring ticket prices like before,” he said.

Loke was speaking to reporters after attending the departure ceremony of Malaysia Airlines’ (MAS) additional flights to Tawau and Sandakan, Sabah in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s Terminal One, here tonight.

Loke said although the government had set a maximum airfare of RM499 during the festive season, there are airlines that offered lower prices.

“Some airlines offer fixed fares as low as RM300 for special night time flights. This effort proves that the government’s intervention has succeeded in easing the burden of the people,” he said.

On the people’s response to the initiative, Loke said the government’s decision to extend the subsidy was right as it received an encouraging response with the seating capacity in the aircraft reaching 95 per cent.

“This includes return flights from Sabah and Sarawak to Kuala Lumpur. Apart from MAS, other airlines such as AirAsia and Batik Air are also adding flights to meet the high demand during this festive season,” he said.

MAS previously announced 102 additional night time flights (red-eye flights), bringing the total number of weekly flights to 219 during the festive season.

MAS offers one-way fixed fares starting from RM349 to Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama