KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — For Malaysians living abroad, deciding whether to return home to vote can be challenging due to factors like travel costs, time constraints, and work commitments.

However, the Election Commission (EC) offers a solution: postal voting.

This system allows overseas voters to participate in elections without needing to return home, no matter their location.

Malay Mail has compiled the following details for overseas voters, as provided by the EC:

What is postal voting?

Postal voting allows Malaysians who cannot return home to vote in person to cast their ballot via the postal system.

Initially introduced for absentee voters such as military personnel, the system was expanded in 2013 to include Malaysians living abroad.

Both regular and absentee voters are eligible for postal voting, provided they meet the criteria set out in the Elections (Postal Voting) Regulations 2003.

On December 15, 2021, Malaysia lowered the voting age to 18 and introduced automatic voter registration, adding over 5.6 million new voters.

As a result, all Malaysians aged 18 and above, including those living abroad, are automatically registered to vote.

To participate, they simply need to apply for postal voting and can cast their ballots from anywhere in the world.

Eligibility criteria for overseas postal voting

To apply for postal voting, the following criteria must be met:

Applicants must be Malaysian citizens and registered voters.

Applicants must reside abroad, excluding those in Singapore, southern Thailand (Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, Songkhla, and Satun), Brunei, and Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Applicants must have been in Malaysia for at least 30 days within the five years prior to the dissolution of Parliament or the State Legislative Assembly.

This requirement ensures that individuals living close to the border have the option to vote in person.

The rationale behind this is that if a person is close enough to drive across the border, they are likely close enough to return to their polling station and vote in person.

Postal voting application process

Visit the MySPR portal at https://myspr.spr.gov.my/register/ and complete the New Account Application form.

Upload a digital copy of your MyKad and a clear selfie holding your MyKad.

Provide your address as stated on your MyKad and a valid mobile number for verification.

Once your MySPR account is approved, log in and apply for overseas postal voting.

After approval, log into your MySPR account, go to the “Undi Pos” sidebar menu, and select “Permohonan.”

Choose “Pengundi Luar Negara” as your category, provide your passport number and relevant details, and include the address where you'd like your ballot paper sent.

After submission, you will receive a confirmation notification and email that your application is being processed.

How postal voting works

The EC will designate a Returning Officer (RO) for each constituency to oversee the election process.

As Nomination Day approaches, the RO will coordinate the distribution of postal ballots and ballot boxes.

Voters can check the EC’s website for updates on when postal ballots are dispatched.

Postal ballots will be sent directly to voters at their overseas address, rather than through embassies, high commissions, or consulates, as was previously done.

Once the voter receives their postal ballot package, it will be addressed to them personally and will include Borang 2, Envelope B, and two marked envelopes labelled “A” — one for Parliament and one for State elections.

Before filling out the ballot papers, voters should inspect them for defects, misprints, or marks. If any issues are found, they should report them to the embassy to request a replacement.

Once the ballots are marked, they should be folded and placed into the corresponding envelopes.

It is important to ensure that each ballot goes into the correct Envelope A, as errors will invalidate the votes.

The completed ballot envelope must be returned to the RO of the respective constituency using the prescribed channels set by the EC.

Voters can use a courier service, but they will be responsible for the cost.

For comprehensive information and updates, please refer to the EC’s official website.