SIBU, Jan 25 — Police in Mukah have arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly pointing a ‘pistol’ at a bank there.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said police also confiscated a black imitation pistol from the suspect.

He said the suspect, believed to be mentally unsound, has since been remanded for four days to assist with the investigation.

“He will be referred to Bintulu Hospital Psychiatric Department after the remand period is over,” Muhamad Rizal said in a statement.

He said an investigation paper has been opened Under Section 36 (1) of the Arms Act 1960.

The police chief also advised the public not to spread any statements or transmit any information via social media on the case.

On January 23, a Facebook user uploaded a 39-second video of a man opening the door of an automated teller machine (ATM) area in Mukah before pointing a ‘pistol’ into the area at around 5pm. — The Borneo Post