MIRI, Jan 24 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak Secretary Alan Ling has urged the relevant authorities to provide clear updates on the status and progress of the proposed Miri Temporary Transit Centre (TTG), which was initially scheduled for completion on January 10 this year.

In a statement yesterday, he expressed concern over the apparent lack of progress, noting that there has been no visible construction activity or updates regarding the project.

“This project is important as it was implemented to help the homeless, especially in Miri city, to improve their living standards through temporary shelter facilities, social support, as well as training and counselling programmes.

“This is one of the efforts to address the social issues faced by the homeless here,” he said.

He highlighted that the project had garnered corporate support, with Samling Group of Companies contributing RM250,000 through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

However, he expressed disappointment that the construction remains incomplete and the target operational date has been missed.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary also emphasised that homelessness is one of the 14 key social issues identified by the Sarawak Ministry of Women, Children, and Community Wellbeing in the state.

Although the project has not been completed, he hoped that the Sarawak government expedite its implementation to safeguard the welfare and well-being of the homeless who urgently need these facilities

In the meantime, he suggested that the Sarawak Ministry of Women, Children, and Community Wellbeing consider renting a temporary transit facility to house the homeless while awaiting the completion of Miri TTG.

He said temporary measures are necessary to ensure that the homeless do not continue living in unsafe and precarious conditions.

“The Miri City Council (MCC) is the agency given the responsibility as the implementing agency to monitor this project.

“Therefore, it is hoped that the council can monitor the project closely to ensure that it is implemented properly and more efficiently this year,” he added. — The Borneo Post