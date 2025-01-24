GEORGE TOWN, Jan 24 — Penang International Airport (PIA) has become Malaysia’s second busiest airport after Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), according to data from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

State tourism and creative economy committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said PIA recorded 64,507 aircraft movements in 2024, narrowly surpassing Kota Kinabalu International Airport’s 63,822 movements.

“This also exceeded Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, which logged 59,929 movements, and Kuching International Airport, with 54,969 movements,” Wong said in a statement today.

KLIA retained its top spot with 366,895 movements, underscoring its dominance in Malaysia’s aviation network.

“These figures highlight Penang’s critical role in the national aviation network and its rapid growth as an international hub for tourism and business,” Wong added.

PIA also handled a total passenger volume of 7,473,462 in 2024, marking a 7.07 per cent increase from 6,979,748 passengers in 2023.

Wong attributed the growth to Penang’s popularity among domestic and international travellers, supported by an increase in flight frequencies to the state.

“In 2024, the airport recorded 565 weekly flights, up 8.03 per cent from 523 in 2023,” he said.

International flight frequencies rose from 259 weekly flights in 2023 to 304 in 2024, with 12 new direct international routes to 10 cities launched since August last year.

Penang now boasts direct connections to 20 cities, including Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Jakarta, Taipei, Doha, Chennai, and Chongqing.

Wong said Penang’s extensive international flight network would be a cornerstone for the state’s growing tourism industry in the years ahead.