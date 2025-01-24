KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will fully handle licence applications and maintenance of Ramadan bazaars in the capital starting this year to ensure reasonable rental fees of stalls and better management.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that this new approach was to address complaints over business application fees.

“In this new approach, we are also offering reasonable rental fees. The rental fee for a (Ramadan) bazaar (stall) is only RM500...about RM16 per day. There were complaints that some traders spent up to RM20,000 but failed to get a stall,” she said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme tonight.

Dr Zaliha said DBKL will collaborate with corporate bodies to ensure a more organised operation of Ramadan bazaars.

Meanwhile, on the smart city initiative under the CHASE (Clean, Healthy, Advanced, Safe, and Eco-Friendly) framework, she said the programme received a positive response from residents in the Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan Federal Territories.

“For example, when we implement the community garden initiative, we see residents coming forward, wanting us to implement the initiative in their areas as well,” she said.

CHASE City is the vision to transform the three Federal Territories into clean, healthy, advanced, safe and eco-friendly cities. — Bernama