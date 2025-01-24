GEORGE TOWN, Jan 24 — Lithuanian artist, Ernest Zacharevic, has decided to file a suit against AirAsia for using his famous “Children on Bicycle” mural in their promotional advertisements without his permission.

He said he has tried to seek a fair resolution on the issue with AirAsia in the last two months but the budget airline failed to make an offer that reflected the value of the work.

He said the offer also failed to address the repeated unauthorised use of his mural in the airline’s various advertisements.

“I have done everything in my power to resolve this matter amicably,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said he has refrained from engaging with the media or sharing updates on social media since he started discussions with AirAsia two months ago.

“My intention has never been to provoke or slander AirAsia but to resolve this matter fairly and professionally,” he said.

He said AirAsia’s response has followed a familiar pattern — issuing standard corporate statements, denying awareness of past infringements, and prolonging discussions.

“AirAsia has now declared their final offer, leaving me with no choice but to pursue legal action to protect my rights,” he said.

In November, Zacharevic posted a video of an AirAsia aircraft prominently featuring his mural with the caption “we need to talk”.

“Seeing my work used without my consent was deeply disappointing,” he said.

An advertisement featuring Ernest Zacharevic’s ‘Children on Bicycle’.

He said it was not the first time the airline has used his work without authorisation.

“Over the years, my murals have appeared in their email campaigns, online advertisements, in-flight magazines, printed banners, and more,” he said.

He said on several occasions, he had formally requested AirAsia to stop using his artwork without proper credit, consent, or compensation.

“While they initially responded to these requests, new instances of unauthorised use have repeatedly emerged,” he said.

He said this repeated behaviour has broader implications as it sends a message that artists’ work can be used freely without regard for intellectual property rights.

A food delivery advertisement using Ernest Zacharevic’s ‘Children on Bicycle’.

“This not only undermines my practice but also harms the entire artistic community in Malaysia and the region,” he said.

He said he has a responsibility to stand up — not just for himself, but for all artists — to challenge this narrative and demand accountability.

He said he is fortunate to have the support of a dedicated team, legal counsel, the media and the public.

“I know first hand how overwhelming and discouraging such situations can be for emerging artists without these resources,” he said.

“This has to change,” he added.