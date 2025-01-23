KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Two firefighters sustained injuries after being shocked by electricity while fighting a blaze at a third-floor residence in Petagas, Putatan in Sabah late last night.

Buletin TV3 reported that the fire broke out in a unit above a shop along Jalan Pantai Berahi at around 11.59pm.

It added that Fire Officer Amran Amir, 34, was rushed to Kota Kinabalu’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital (HQE) by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) for treatment, while Senior Fire Officer II Sharif Faizul, 38, was treated at the scene by the EMRS team.

Both are reported to be in a stable condition.

Putatan Fire and Rescue Station Chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent Noor Sherriyana Bohari, confirmed that a total of 37 officers and personnel, supported by teams from Penampang and Kota Kinabalu, responded to the emergency. The fire was located approximately three kilometres from the station.

He said upon arrival, the fire crew found the residence, located on the third floor of the building, completely engulfed in flames.

The team used three hoses, four nozzles connected to a nearby fire hydrant, and fire engines to extinguish the blaze, he added.

He also said that no members of the public were injured in the incident, and the fire was declared under control at 12.40am.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.