GEORGE TOWN, Jan 23 — Chinese New Year is just around the corner and one of the first rituals to usher in the lunar new year is the ritual send-off of the Kitchen God with sweets, fruits and — most importantly — thnee kuih (sticky sweet glutinous rice cakes).

Today is the 24th day of the 12th lunar month when, according to Chinese folklore, the Kitchen God will make his journey back to heaven to report to the Jade Emperor (also known as thni kong).

The send-off ritual is often called sang sin in Hokkien, which translates directly to “sending off the deity”.

It is believed the Kitchen God will spend seven days in heaven delivering his reports on the households in which he has resided, to the Jade Emperor.

The Kitchen God altar is often placed in kitchens of Chinese households, from where he is believed to observe and note down events over the whole year.

According to Penang Chinese Clan Council executive secretary Kwoh Shoo Chen, the send-off ritual of the Kitchen God, also known as Zao Jun, is a significant tradition for the Chinese.

“This is more of a cultural practice that has been handed down for generations among the Chinese communities as it is not specifically a Buddhist or Taoist practice,” she said.

Over the last few days, thnee kuih, which is also known as kuih bakul in Malay, has been sold in wet markets and even some supermarkets.

The sweetness and stickiness of the delicacy have special purposes. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Traditionally, thnee kuih is usually steamed in banana leaves that are bowl-shaped, whereas the modern and commercially prepared versions are often encased in plastic.

Explaining the significance of the thnee kuih, Kwoh said the Kitchen God is believed to have a sweet tooth.

“The practice is to offer three thnee kuih to him, two large ones with one small stacked on top; this is to signify hope for things to always look up for the household,” she said.

Due to the stickiness of the thnee kuih, it is believed it will not only “sweeten” Zao Jun’s reports on the households, but also prevent him from saying too much to the Jade Emperor by gumming up his mouth.

Kwoh said some families would also offer other food items such as fruits, roast pork, and roast chicken, with the caveat that the offerings not be more than those made to the main deity of the house.