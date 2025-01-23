KOTA KINABALU, Jan 23 — Sabah’s tourism figures have reached 76 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, with 2.8 million visitors recorded up to November 2024. This also marks a 22.7 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

In 2019, prior to the global lockdown, Sabah saw an all-time high of 4.1 million tourists.

The state’s Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Christina Liew described 2024 as a transformative year for Sabah’s tourism industry, with domestic arrivals growing by 7.1 per cent, reflecting the enduring appeal of the state’s attractions to Malaysians.

“However, it was international arrivals that saw remarkable growth, increasing by 57.1 per cent. The Chinese market, in particular, recorded an extraordinary rise of 566.7 per cent, thanks to renewed connectivity and targeted marketing campaigns,” Liew said.

“Despite these successes, some markets — such as South Korea, Singapore, and Australia — have shown softer demand. Addressing these fluctuations will require innovative strategies and collaborative efforts to maintain momentum,” she added.

From January to November, 427,449 Chinese visitors arrived, while South Korean tourists numbered 172,935, representing a 3.2 per cent drop from the previous year.

Liew noted that air connectivity has played a pivotal role in Sabah’s tourism recovery.

With 164 international flights and a weekly seat capacity exceeding 30,000, Sabah is now directly connected to 20 international destinations.

Several new routes, including those from Singapore to Tawau and Tokyo to Kota Kinabalu, have enhanced accessibility and tapped into new markets.

Tourism is a major contributor to the state’s economy, accounting for RM13.1 billion of GDP, or 11.7 per cent of Sabah’s overall economy. Direct tourism-related GDP grew by 47.4 per cent to RM4.2 billion, underlining the sector’s critical role in driving economic growth.

The industry employs approximately 362,700 individuals, highlighting its importance as a source of livelihood for many Sabahans.

Retail trade and accommodation represent nearly 74 per cent of tourism’s GDP contributions, emphasising the need to provide a world-class experience for visitors. Moving forward, Sabah aims to strengthen these industries while fostering growth in emerging sectors such as cultural, sports, and recreational tourism.

Liew said that to further enhance its position as a premier global destination, the state would leverage data and technology, particularly through the Sabah Regional Tourism Satellite Account (RTSA), to gain valuable insights and guide decision-making.

In collaboration with the Sabah Tourism Board (STB), her ministry has developed the Tourism Analytics Dashboard Portal, which aggregates critical tourism data, including visitor demographics, expenditure patterns, and travel preferences, gathered through an online survey portal.

“This data-driven initiative will enable policymakers to make informed decisions, refine marketing efforts, and ensure the sustainability of Sabah’s tourism industry,” she added.

