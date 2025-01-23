KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Oriental Kopi has confirmed it will maintain its service fees throughout the Lunar New Year period, following a reversal of its earlier plan to increase charges.

In a statement posted on Facebook last night, the popular kopitiam chain announced that the previously proposed service charge increase to 15 per cent on the first and second days of the Chinese New Year would no longer take effect.

“Hello, dear friends, we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused in recent days. During this Lunar New Year period, our service fees will remain unchanged, and no adjustments will be made,” the post read.

“We are committed to providing you, your family, and friends with the best dining experience during this festive season. As we celebrate this joyful holiday, we warmly welcome you and your loved ones to enjoy authentic cuisine and ring in the New Year together.”

The company then wished all of its customers a year of happiness, prosperity, and family harmony.

The reversal follows an earlier notice in which the kopitiam chain had announced a service fee increase from 10 per cent to 15 per cent for the first and second days of the New Year, which sparked mixed reactions from consumers.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living had also weighed in, advising customers to report any service charge hikes during the Chinese New Year if they believed them to be unjustified. It reminded the public that such actions fall under the “Price Control and Anti-Profiteering” Act.

In other news, Oriental Kopi is set to debut on the Ace Market of Bursa Malaysia today.