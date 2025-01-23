IPOH, Jan 23 — Ipoh is set to welcome a modern transportation hub, Ipoh Sentral, to be built behind the city’s iconic Ipoh Railway Station.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the RM6.26 billion transit-oriented development (TOD) project, which is divided into two phases, is expected to begin in six months.

“The Ipoh Sentral project integrates public transport with mixed-use developments such as housing, business, and recreation.

“The project will benefit both the local and national economy,” he said during a press conference at the Weil Hotel here, today.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke delivers his speech at the announcement of Ipoh Sentral project in Ipoh January 23, 2025. — Picture by John Bunyan

Loke revealed that the first phase of the project will cover an area of 2.55 hectares and is expected to be completed in 24 months.

“This phase will focus on improving and upgrading the city’s landscape while preserving heritage and cultural elements, including places of worship, recreational areas, and educational institutions.

“The existing places of worship in the area will not be affected. In fact, a new mosque will be built to symbolise the harmony of various religions and communities in Ipoh,” he said.

Loke explained that the first phase will prioritise the development of landscapes, pedestrian walkways, and cycling routes.

“The project has the potential to transform Ipoh’s urban landscape, making it more efficient, people-friendly, and sustainable.

“This concept will not only reduce reliance on private vehicles but also contribute to lowering carbon emissions in line with the country’s climate change agenda,” he added.

Artist impression of Ipoh Sentral which is expected to be built in the span of 20 years of time behind the iconic Ipoh Railway Station in Ipoh Perak.

The second phase will cover a mixed-use development spanning 24.7 hectares, involving the construction of serviced apartments, office and commercial spaces, a hotel, and community facilities.

“This phase is expected to take 20 years to complete fully,” Loke said.

He also stressed that the Ipoh Railway Station would remain unaffected by the project.

“The Sultan of Perak has emphasised the importance of preserving the station. It is our pride and holds significant heritage and historical value,” he added.

Loke noted that the main challenge for the project was related to land matters. He explained that the land surrounding the railway station is under the Railway Reserve Land, which falls under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

“The state government wanted it to be registered under the State Secretary Incorporated (SSI), leading to some initial disagreements.

“However, both governments have now agreed to work together to reach a win-win solution,” he said.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad speaks at a press conference in Ipoh January 23, 2025. — Picture by John Bunyan

Earlier, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the project was signed between Ipoh Sentral Sdn Bhd (ISSB) and Country Annexe Sdn Bhd (CASB).

The MoA was signed by MRCB Group Managing Director Datuk Imran Salim, representing CASB, while ISSB was represented by its Chief Executive Officer Firdaus Effendy Mokhtar.

The signing ceremony was also witnessed by Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Saarani expressed his satisfaction with the progress, stating that he would instruct the local council and relevant departments to fast-track the project’s approval and licensing processes.

“I’m pleased to see the project finally coming to fruition. I’m happy we’ve reached this stage, and I’m satisfied with the good synergy between both the federal and state governments,” he said.

The Ipoh Sentral project is a four-way collaboration involving the Railway Asset Holding Sdn Bhd, which is fully owned by Railway Asset Corporation (RAC); Silver Smart Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary company of Perak State Secretary Incorporated (SSI); Country Annexe Sdn Bhd, a unit of the Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB); and Ipoh Sentral Sdn Bhd.