KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23— A Korean man was sentenced to 15 months’ jail by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to possession of counterfeit money last year.

Judge Azrul Darus who sentenced Kim Jongdeok, 65, also ordered the accused to serve the jail sentence starting from the date of his arrest on Feb 28 last year.

The man was charged with possession of counterfeit money, namely United States banknotes in three luggage bags containing US$100 notes and Malaysian banknotes amounting to 1,630 pieces of RM100 and RM50 notes which the accused knew were counterfeit.

The offence was allegedly committed at a condominium in Mont Kiara here on Feb 28, 2024 under Section 489C of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Harvind sought a commensurate sentence as a lesson to the accused.

However, Kim, who was not represented by a lawyer, applied for a lenient sentence on the grounds that he had repented and wants to return to his country. — Bernama