KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — A vape smuggling syndicate operating in the Free Commercial Zone (FCZ) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is suspected of bribing enforcement officers with daily payments between RM4,000 and RM6,000 to secure the release of lorries used in their illicit operations.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki disclosed that the bribe amounts varied depending on the type of lorry.

A one-tonne lorry would pay RM150, a three-tonne lorry RM300, a five-tonne lorry RM500, and RM750 for lorries over five tonnes.

“Around 20 of these lorries depart from the KLIA FCZ every day, with bribes ranging from RM4,000 to RM6,000 daily,” he said, noting that these vehicles are involved in various violations, primarily smuggling activities.

Azam said that based on intelligence and investigations, the syndicate has been actively involved in vape smuggling since 2023.

Yesterday, the media reported that 14 individuals including six customs officers were arrested in Op Airways around KLIA and Putrajaya on suspicion of being involved in vape smuggling.

A three-month investigation revealed that the smuggled vapes were undeclared and lacked proper documentation, akin to the “flying container” modus operandi.

All the individuals were remanded for four to five days to assist in the investigations, except for a company director who was released on MACC bail.

Azam added that the seizures during the operation included vapes, computers, mobile phones, branded goods, and cash, with an estimated value of RM17,954,459.

“The investigation has just begun, and we are still identifying other suspects and their involvement in the smuggling syndicate,” he said. — Bernama