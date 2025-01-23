KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for setting fire to nine houses in Kupang, Baling in Kedah, after a series of arson attacks that began in December last year.

Police told Harian Metro that they believe the motive was rooted in deep resentment, as the suspect had been bullied at work prior to the incidents.

Kedah Police Chief Datuk Fisol Salleh confirmed to the national daily that the suspect was detained at 12:30am on Monday.

“The suspect who is also unemployed and a resident in Kupang was arrested at midnight the day before,” Fisol was quoted as saying yesterday.

He added that the suspect had used petrol to set fire to motorcycles, which then spread to nearby homes.

Fisol explained that the series of arson attacks were driven by the suspect’s frustration over being bullied at his previous workplace.

“All nine cases of arson were due to feelings of resentment, as he had been frequently bullied at his previous workplace,” he said.

The suspect had previously worked in a rubber factory but quit about three months before the first fire on December 24.

The fires, which occurred between 2am and 5am, resulted in the destruction of two vehicles and 18 motorcycles, with total losses amounting to RM770,000. The highest single loss was RM300,000.

The suspect, who was also reportedly ostracised by the local community, has been remanded until Saturday.

“The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code (Act 574),” Fisol added.