KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) will summon comedian and actor Harith Iskander for further details regarding a recent controversy sparked by a social media post.

Jakim’s director-deneral, Datuk Sirajuddin Suhaimee, confirmed to Sinar Harian last night that a report has been lodged with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for investigation and further action.

“We are also working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take action, including suspending accounts and removing content,” Sirajuddin said.

He added that it would be up to the authorities to handle the investigation from this point forward.

Sirajuddin also stressed that Islam’s status as the official religion in the Malaysian Constitution must always be respected.

“It is not an excuse for society to fail to live in harmony in a multiracial and multi-religious community.

“Jakim will never compromise on any actions that mock Islamic teachings or offend the sensitivities of Muslims.

“We hope all parties can practice respect and tolerance in community life,” he was quoted as saying.

The controversy arose from a Facebook post shared by Harith three days ago, which featured an image of a cup of ‘Ham Sap Kopi’ with a caption written in the comedian’s trademark acerbic style.