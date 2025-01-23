KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — A bodyguard pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here, today, to charges of pointing a pistol at two jewellery shop employees, during a robbery at a shopping mall, earlier this month.

Saifulzaman Hamzah, 45, was accused of brandishing a pistol during the robbery, in a manner that instilled fear of death or injury, to two women, aged 21 and 18, respectively.

The offence was allegedly committed at a jewellery shop in a shopping mall in Cheras, on Jan 4 at 12.45 pm. Under Section 4 of the Firearms Act (Increased Penalties) 1971, a conviction for the offence carries a punishment of life imprisonment and no fewer than six strokes of the cane.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor, Joshua Tee Yee Khuan, did not propose bail for the accused, citing that the offence was non-bailable.

Lawyer Mohd Hisham Md Nen, representing the accused, appealed for the court to grant bail on the grounds that his client has an unemployed wife, three children, and elderly parents who are dependent on him.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin denied bail, and set Feb 24 for mention. — Bernama