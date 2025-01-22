PORT DICKSON, Jan 22 — Police have arrested a couple on suspicion of concealing the birth and death of a baby girl at a house in Telok Kemang yesterday.

Port Dickson District police chief, Supt Maslan Udin, said they received an emergency call from Port Dickson Hospital at 11.13 am regarding a local teenager who had given birth, but the infant’s whereabouts was unknown.

“We discovered the infant hidden in a bag at the house. The fully developed baby girl, was already dead. There were signs of injuries on her chest, suspected to be caused by a sharp object,” he said in a statement today.

Subsequently, a team from the Special Investigation Branch (D9) of the Negeri Sembilan Police Contingent and the Criminal Investigation Division arrested an 18-year-old girl and a 21-year-old local man at two separate locations last night.

He added that the suspects had no criminal history, and the motive appeared to stem from fear and anxiety about their families.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and both suspects will be brought before the Port Dickson Magistrate’s Court this morning for a remand application. — Bernama



