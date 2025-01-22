PETALING JAYA, Jan 22 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) is adopting three strategic approaches to manage the increase in traffic on its highways during the Chinese New Year festive season, said PLUS managing director Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaffar.

She said that the strategies include more effective traffic and incident management, traffic distribution, and user comfort.

“During the festive season, PLUS will activate the Smart Lane at 25 key locations to ensure smooth traffic flow in critical areas of the highway.

“Additionally, PLUS has also provided the MyPLUS-TTA app to help highway users plan their journeys and assist in traffic distribution,” she said during a briefing on PLUS’s preparations for the increased traffic during the Chinese New Year today.

Also present at the briefing were Bukit Aman Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department deputy director of enforcement, Supt Khairul Azhar Ismail, Road Transport Department (JPJ) deputy director of operations, Tan Kim Loon, and PLUS chief operating officer, Datuk Ir Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi.

Elaborating further, Nik Airina said that PLUS will deploy around 4,500 personnel, including 490 patrol officers and 50 Emergency Response Team (ERT) members, to manage highway incidents, as well as improve public facilities at 50 locations.

It will also provide 50 cabin toilets to enhance user comfort.

At the same time, Khairul announced that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will assign 6,956 officers during the festive season, including those on highways, in districts, and at contingents, to assist and facilitate the movement of road users. — Bernama