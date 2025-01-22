KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — A woman driving a Honda City with a personalised car plate resembling her name has been fined by the Kedah Road Transport Department (JPJ) for failing to meet the required specifications.

In a statement today, Kedah JPJ said the woman, in her 30s and the car’s owner, admitted that the registration number was a gift from her husband.

It also said an enforcement team stopped her vehicle at 6:40pm yesterday at Kilometer 49.5 of the North-South Expressway, heading north.

Further inspection revealed that the registration number on the plate did not comply with regulations and resembled a word.

“This is an offence under Regulation 6(7) of the Motor Vehicles (Registration & Licensing) 1959.

“A notice has been issued for further action,” the statement read.

Kedah JPJ also said that the team issued a JPJ (P) 22 notice and a vehicle inspection order under Section 61(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

The offender faces a fine of up to RM300.