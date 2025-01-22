KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Despite the recent ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, there is still no specific timeline set for the return of 41 Palestinians and their 86 family members who have been receiving treatment in Malaysia since last August.

Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia, Walid Abu Ali, explained that the embassy is awaiting a response from the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) after submitting a diplomatic note.

“We are hopeful for clarity on the next steps, but as of now, we do not have concrete information on when the Palestinians will be able to return to their homeland,” Walid said, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

He added that the embassy has been facilitating the necessary documentation for the injured victims and their relatives while coordinating with local authorities to ensure their care since their arrival.

Walid mentioned that most of the Palestinians are ready to return home and have expressed frustration over the delays. However, some are hoping to continue their treatment in Malaysia until the situation in Gaza stabilises.

“We are guests in Malaysia, and we must respect the rules and the hospitality extended to us,” he said.

The group of Palestinians arrived in Malaysia on August 16, 2024 through a joint effort between the Egyptian and Malaysian governments to receive medical care for injuries sustained during the Gaza conflict.

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Mindef are working to expedite the repatriation process.

This was followed by Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari’s statement that the process will begin once Mindef receives approval and the necessary documentation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Palestinian and Egyptian authorities.

The ceasefire, which took effect last Sunday, ended the fighting that has claimed more than 47,000 Palestinian lives since October 7, 2023, with the majority being women and children.