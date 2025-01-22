KAJANG, Jan 22 — A 19-year-old man’s fall from the 12th floor of a building yesterday has led to the discovery of a pistol and bullets in his vehicle, sparking further investigation.

In a statement today, Kajang OCPD Asst Comm Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed the incident occurred at 12.34pm, with the victim falling to his death.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, police discovered a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition in a bag, he added.

“We are investigating the matter further,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1971, which deals with the possession of firearms without a licence.

While the death has been classified as a sudden death, a postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist with the investigation.

Anyone with leads are urged to contact Investigating Officer Asst Supt Mohamad Hafeez Hamzah at 019-6556536 or approach the nearest police station.