PUTRAJAYA, Jan 22 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will extend its counter operating hours to 7pm today to make up for the MySIKAP system disruption earlier, said director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

He told national news agency Bernama that this would be countrywide.

“JPJ has taken immediate action and implemented system improvements to restore operations as quickly as possible,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that JPJ deeply regrets any inconvenience caused by the disruption.

Earlier today, the failure of the MySIKAP network caused the JPJ to suspend all counter operations.