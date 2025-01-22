MIRI, Jan 22 — Around 15,000 chicks were killed in a fire that broke out at a poultry farm at Jalan Bakam here late last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 11.45pm and 15 firefighters from Miri Central and Lopeng fire stations were despatched to the location.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire had completely destroyed one of the chicken coops measuring 60×400 square feet.

“Around 15,000 chicks were killed in the fire,” it said in a statement.

Firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to it under control by 12.40am.

The operation ended at 1.33am.

The cause of the fire and the total losses are still under investigation. — The Borneo Post



