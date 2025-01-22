DAVOS, Jan 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to the Paris Agreement, highlighting the country’s willingness to take bold and tough measures to value humanity and preserve sustainability.

He said Malaysia, as a multiracial country, has not only demonstrated unity at home but also on regional platforms.

“Malaysia can showcase that we are a Muslim-majority nation, with a strong presence of ethnic Chinese and Indians, as well as tribal groups from Sabah and Sarawak, united as one great family.

“We show good in that manner,” he said during a special one-on-one exclusive dialogue entitled, ‘‘A Conversation with Anwar Ibrahim’’, moderated by World Economic Forum founder and chairman of the board of trustees Prof Klaus Schwab.

Anwar was asked if Malaysia would maintain its commitment to human rights and green development in light of the United States’ cancellation of the Paris Agreement.

Regionally, the prime minister said Asean has reached a five-point consensus on Myanmar particularly, adding that the block has been aggressively engaging with Myanmar on human rights issues.

“When it comes to climate change, it does not matter whether we are discussing the Paris Accord or international recognition; we must take action to protect our country and society.

“If this requires us to adhere strictly to the commitments associated with the Paris Agreement, we must do so. It is not just about honouring the agreement; we are working at an accelerated pace to address the issue,” he said.

Anwar emphasised that as a result, the Asean Power Grid (APG) can be developed at a faster pace than projected.

He said APG is set to be fully integrated in the next few years, allowing Asean to meet the requirements of the Paris Accord.

“It is indeed important for the world, particularly for wealthy and industrialised nations that contribute significantly to global challenges to take action. These countries have made promises that they have not fulfilled. While we may voice our concerns, we must also take the initiative to address these issues ourselves.

“When it comes to human rights and climate change, it is not just about international agreements. Our commitment and values compel us to act for the sake of humanity. That is why we need to undertake bold and difficult measures, starting with our aspirations for a better future,” Anwar concluded. — Bernama