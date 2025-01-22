KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — A 23-year-old student, who is a China national, has been granted bail of RM8,000 after being charged with abducting a teenager, also a Chinese national, in Johor Baru last year.

Sinar Harian reported today that at the Johor Baru Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Magistrate A. Shaarmini ruled that Huang Xiaonan could be released on bail with two local guarantors, following submissions from both the defence and prosecution.

As part of the bail conditions, Huang is required to report to the nearest police station once a month.

Defence lawyers Kamal Hisham Jaafar and Muhammad Nor Tamrin argued that special circumstances, including Huang’s need for medical treatment and the fact that he is still studying, warranted a temporary release.

They cited Section 388 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which grants the court discretionary powers to grant bail for offences that are typically non-bailable.

The report added that the prosecution opposed the application, saying that Huang should not be granted bail.

Huang, a university student in Singapore, was charged on December 5 last year with abducting a 15-year-old girl with the intent to secretly confine her.

The alleged offence occurred at a hotel on Jalan Station in Johor Baru at 4:08pm on November 24, 2024.

He faces a charge under Section 365 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a fine if convicted.

The court has scheduled the next mention of the case for January 27.