DAVOS, Jan 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to begin his first full day at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Summit 2025 here on Tuesday with business meetings with multinational companies.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, will meet leaders from AstraZeneca, DP World, Medtronics, Nestle, Google, and Fortescue during the morning session.

In the afternoon, he will deliver a keynote address at the Country Strategy Dialogue, a session with business leaders from various global companies that is moderated by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The event is a platform to share Malaysia’s strategic priorities and initiatives in trade and investment, as well as to explore opportunities for collaboration to strengthen the country’s economic resilience.

Anwar will then attend the Asean Leaders for Just Energy Transition Meeting led by Petronas before speaking at a media briefing with heads and representatives from international media organisations entitled “Unlocking Asean’s Digital Future: Driving Inclusive Growth and Global Competitiveness”.

At the briefing, he will focus on the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) and digital economy transformation opportunities.

The prime minister will conclude his first full day at the summit by attending the opening dinner hosted by WEF founder and chairman of the board of trustees Klaus Schwab.

Anwar arrived in Davos from Brussels, Belgium, late Monday night for a three-day working visit to attend the high-level WEF Annual Summit 2025.

During the visit, Anwar is accompanied by Tengku Zafrul, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo. — Bernama