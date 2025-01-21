SUNGAI BESAR, Jan 21 — A man who raised eyebrows after dressing like a mummy wrapped in white clothing stripes was found to be mentally ill.

Sabak Bernam police chief Superintendent Robin Guha Thakurta said the 25-year-old man was detained after a clip of him roaming Sungai Besar at 10am went viral.

“Investigations showed that the man is suffering from a mental health disorder and has been taken to Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Hospital (HTAJ) in Sabak Bernam for treatment,” Robin said in a statement.

The police also told the public to inform police immediately following such incidents, rather than posting about them on social media.

Yesterday, it was reported that the mystery walker covered a solid six kilometres, from Panchang Bedena to Sungai Besar town, fully bundled up as if on some unusual adventure.

The person had strolled right down the middle of the road, face concealed, showing little regard for their own safety.